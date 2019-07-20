Crispy-topped cauliflower cheese
( SERVES 6 )
While this makes a terrific partner for a braise or stew it’s also the stuff of leisurely Sunday lunches, partnered with a tangy green salad and a chilled bottle of white wine.
Ingredients
|1
|Cauliflower, cut into florets
|75 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Flour
|3 cups
|Milk
|1 tsp
|Salt
|¼ tsp
|Fine white pepper
|½ tsp
|Nutmeg
|2 cups
|Tasty cheddar cheese, grated
|2 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|2 cups
|Panko breadcrumbs
|2 Tbsp
|Melted butter, or neutral oil
|2 Tbsp
|Parsley leaves, chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 200°C fanbake.
- To make the cheese sauce, melt butter in a medium pot until sizzling but not brown. Add flour and stir for 1 minute. Add 1 cup milk gradually, stirring continuously until sauce starts to thicken. Add the other 2 cups of milk and continue stirring until a thick, smooth sauce is produced. Mix in nutmeg, season with salt and pepper and stir in cheese and mustard, stirring until cheese is fully melted.
- While the cheese sauce cooks, place cauliflower in a pot with ½ cup water, cover and cook until almost tender (5-6 minutes). Drain, transfer to a medium oven dish and cover with the sauce.
- Combine breadcrumbs with butter or oil and parsley. Sprinkle over the cauliflower cheese and bake until bubbling and golden (about 30 minutes). Serve hot.
See more of Annabel's perfect side dish recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17923/Crispytopped-cauliflower-cheese/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation