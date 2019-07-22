Crispy ranch chicken
( SERVES 4 )
I served this with a mash prepared from 1/4 medium cauli, (chopped and cooked), a 1/4 cup each of chopped parsley and grated tasty cheese and 1 tablespoon of butter.
Ingredients
|4 large
|Skinned and boned chicken thighs
|½ cup
|Ranch dressing
|4 cups
|Corn chips
Directions
- Halve the chicken thighs and place in a shallow dish. Pour the dressing over the chicken and move around to coat evenly.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly oil a roasting pan.
- Crush the corn chips until they resemble coarse breadcrumbs. Place on a plate.
- Dip the thighs into the chips to coat evenly. Place in a single layer in the roasting pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes until golden and cooked.
