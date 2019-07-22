Chive soufflé
( SERVES 4 )
The chives provide a whiff of onion flavour to this tempting light meal. Serve with a green salad.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Potatoes, peeled and chopped
|½ cup
|Sour cream
|¾ cup
|Tasty cheese, shredded
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Dijon mustard
|3 Tbsp
|Finely chopped chives
|3
|Eggs, separated
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180°C. Lightly butter a 1.5 litre soufflé dish.
- Boil or steam the potatoes until tender. Mash well. Add the sour cream, cheese, salt, mustard and chives. Mix well.
- Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form.
- Beat the egg yolks, until smooth. Stir into the hot potato mixture. Fold in the egg whites. Pour into the prepared soufflé dish.
- Bake for about 35-40 minutes. Serve immediately. Garnish with extra chives, if desired.
