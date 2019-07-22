Raspberry and passionfruit syrup cake
( SERVES 8 )
Keep some raspberries in the freezer and some passionfruit syrup in the pantry and you can make this simple batter cake in a jiffy when needed.
Ingredients
|175 g
|Butter, diced
|¾ cup
|Caster sugar
|½ cup
|Passionfruit syrup
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|¾ cup
|Self raising flour
|¼ cup
|Plain flour
|¾ cup
|Ground almonds
|2
|Eggs, lightly beaten
|1 cup
|Frozen raspberries
Directions
- Heat the oven to 160C. Grease and line the base and sides of a 20cm cake tin.
- Place the butter, caster sugar, passionfruit syrup and vanilla in a saucepan. Place over low heat and cook until the butter melts and the sugar dissolves. Set aside and cool slightly.
- Sift the flours into a large bowl. Add the butter mixture and the eggs and mix to combine. Place in the tin and scatter over the frozen raspberries.
- Place in the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes or until springy to the touch or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Leave to cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin and placing on a wire rack to cool.
- Serve warm or cold on it’s own or with yoghurt or whipped cream.
- Store once cold in an airtight container.
See more of Kathy's simple baking recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17920/Raspberry-and-passionfruit-syrup-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation