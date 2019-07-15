Red lentil and cheese loaf
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|1
|Diced onion
|1 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1 cup
|Red lentils, rinsed
|1½ cups
|Water
|125 g
|Grated tasty cheese
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped parsley
|½ tsp
|Chilli flakes
|1 tsp
|Lemon juice
|1 pinch
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
|1 large
|Egg, lightly beaten
Directions
- Preheat the oven 190°C. Brush a 3-cup loaf pan with oil.
- Sauté the onion in the oil, until soft.
- Place the lentils in a saucepan with the water. Cover and bring to the boil. Simmer on low for 10-15 minutes. The lentils will cook to a mash. Remove from the heat.
- Stir in the onion, cheese, parsley, chilli flakes and lemon juice. Season. Lastly, add the egg. Press the mixture into the loaf pan.
- Bake for 40-45 minutes until the top is golden and the mixture feels firm.
- Stand the loaf for 10 minutes in the pan before turning it out. Serve hot or cold.
See more of Jan's lentil recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17914/Red-lentil-and-cheese-loaf/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation