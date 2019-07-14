Yellow lentil and cauliflower curry
( SERVES 4 )
Yellow curry paste has a mild flavour.
Ingredients
|1 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1
|Diced onion
|2 cloves
|Crushed garlic
|1 tsp
|Finely grated ginger
|3 Tbsp
|Yellow curry paste
|¾ cup
|Split yellow lentils, rinsed
|4 cups
|Vegetable stock
|4 cups
|Cauliflower, chopped
|½ cup
|Coconut milk
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan on medium. Sauté the onion until softened then add the garlic and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the curry paste. Cook for 1 minute then add the lentils and stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Add the florets and continue cooking until the lentils and cauli are soft. Stir in the coconut milk and reheat.
- Great served topped with coriander or mint and chutney and served with naan bread or rice.
See more of Jan's lentil recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17913/Yellow-lentil-and-cauliflower-curry/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation