Peanut butter bliss balls
Ingredients
|12
|Medjool date, pitted
|½ cup
|Toasted hazelnuts, or almonds
|½ cup
|Coconut, desiccated or shredded
|¼
|Pumpkin seeds
|¼ cup
|Sunflower seeds
|1 Tbsp
|Basil seeds, or chia seeds
|3 Tbsp
|Crunchy peanut butter
|2 Tbsp
|Cacao powder, plus extra for coating
|3 Tbsp
|Cold water
Directions
- Place all the ingredients, except the water, in a food processor and process until is well chopped and the mixture forms large clumps. Add the water if the mixture is too dry.
- Roll tablespoonfuls of the mixture into balls, then roll in cacao powder. Keep in an airtight container in the fridge.
Tip: Organic basil seeds are an ancient superfood and closely resemble chia in taste and use.
