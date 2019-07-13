Honey Chicken
( SERVES 6 )
You’ll need an appropriate-sized roasting dish that will allow chicken marylands to be evenly spaced and fully covered by the sauce.
Ingredients
|6
|Chicken marylands
|3 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 medium
|Carrot, peeled, diced
|1 large
|Onion, diced
|2 stalks
|Celery, diced
|5 cloves
|Garlic, roughly chopped
|1 stalk
|Lemongrass, roughly chopped
|8
|Kaffir lime leaves
|1
|Lemon, zest only
|1
|Orange, grated zest and juice
|1 small handful
|Basil leaves
|3
|Bay leaves
|150 g
|Liquid honey
|1 Tbsp
|Turmeric
|1 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|500 ml
|Orange juice
|500 ml
|Chicken stock
|1 tsp
|Salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180°C.
- Trim excess fat from chicken. Heat 1 tbsp of the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Working in batches so you don’t crowd the pan, lightly brown both sides of chicken marylands. Transfer to roasting dish, ensuring chicken is evenly spaced and skin-side up.
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan heat remaining olive oil over medium heat. Add carrot, onion and garlic and sauté (stir-fry) for 5 minutes. Add lemongrass, kaffir leaves, zest, basil and bay leaves and cook for a further 5 minutes. Add honey, turmeric, paprika, orange juice, chicken stock and salt and bring to the boil.
- Pour hot sauce over marylands so chicken is completely submerged. Cover with tinfoil and bake for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and let chicken cool in the roasting dish.
- When dish is at room temperature, gently remove marylands and clean away any herb or vegetable residue clinging to chicken (reserve the kafir lime leaves to use as a garnish). Strain remaining liquid through a fine sieve into a saucepan and reduce by two-thirds, or until desired consistency is achieved. Mix 1 tbsp. cornflour with a tbsp. of water and whisk into the sauce to thicken if necessary. Adjust seasoning if needed.
- Prior to serving, return marylands to now-reduced sauce and heat through. Serve chicken straight from the hot sauce over warm couscous salad.
