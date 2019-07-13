Lamb and barley soup
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|500 g
|Lamb shoulder, diced
|2 medium
|Brown onions, finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|1 Ltr
|Beef stock
|1 Ltr
|Water
|1
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|1
|Bay leaf
|2 sprigs
|Fresh thyme
|¼ cup
|Pearl barley, rinsed
|1
|Potato, peeled and diced
|2 medium
|Carrots, peeled and diced
|3 handfuls
|Green cabbage, shredded
|1 handful
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large heavy-based saucepan over medium heat. In batches, add the lamb and brown on both sides, transferring to a plate as you go. Lower the heat, add the remaining oil then add the onion. Cook until beginning to soften, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a further 1 minute.
- Pour in the stock, water and tomatoes. Bring up to the boil then return lamb to the saucepan with the herbs and pearl barley. Season, reduce the heat and partially cover with the lid. Simmer for 1 ½ hours until the lamb is almost tender, stirring occasionally.
- Add the potato, carrots and cabbage and simmer for a further 30 minutes until the vegetables are tender. Remove the herbs and discard.
- Serve soup hot, sprinkled with the chopped parsley.
