Cointreau prune and white chocolate pudding
( SERVES 6 )
Photo by Julz Glover Photography
Finish off any meal in style with this comforting desert chocked full of deliciousness; prunes and Cointreau and white chocolate – it’s so good!
Ingredients
|½ cup
|Dried prunes
|6 Tbsp
|Cointreau
|80 g
|White chocolate, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|8 slices
|White sandwich bread
|4
|Eggs
|⅓ cup
|Caster sugar
|3 cups
|Cream
|1 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|1 sprinkle
|Demerara sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Generously grease a medium sized baking dish.
- Soak prunes for at least 1 hour in Cointreau then drain, retaining Cointreau.
- Cover bottom of prepared dish with half the bread cubes. Scatter over half the prunes and chocolate. Layer over remaining bread cubes and top with the rest of the prunes and chocolate.
- Whisk eggs and sugar until smooth. Whisk in cream, Cointreau and vanilla until well blended. Carefully pour into baking dish, gently pressing down to moisten all bread cubes. Sprinkle Demerara sugar over top then bake for 25 minutes, until set and puffed. Serve warm or at room temperature with either whipped cream or balsamic cream or glaze.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17897/Cointreau-prune-and-white-chocolate-pudding/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation