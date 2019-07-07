Grandma’s Soup
( SERVES 6 )
There’s been a real change in the temperature this week and I could not think of anything more that I’d like to share than my Grandma’s soup recipe. It’s really not like a soup at all; check out the ingredients list, it’s a meal in itself. Perfect for cold winter days to warm you up.
Soup
|500 g
|Beef mince
|1
|400g can diced tomatoes
|1 can
|Corn kernels
|6
|Garlic cloves, minced
|1 large
|Carrot, peeled and diced
|1 large
|Kumara, peeled and diced
|1
|Brown onion, diced
|2 Ltr
|Beef stock
|1 small bunch
|Marjoram, chopped
|1 small bunch
|Fresh parsley, chopped
|1
|Green chilli, sliced
|4 stalks
|Celery, diced
|¼ cup
|Red wine vinegar
|2 Tbsp
|Worcestershire sauce
|1 cup
|Red wine
|1½ tsp
|Sea salt
|3
|Bay leaves
Garnish
|1 handful
|English spinach, chopped
|½ cup
|Finely grated parmesan
|¼ cup
|Chopped flat-leaf parsley
Directions
- In a large frying pan over medium heat, brown mince whilst breaking apart and stirring with a wooden spoon. Drain off fat and transfer meat to a large saucepan.
- Combine all remaining soup ingredients and simmer over low heat for 1 hour. Skim off any excess fat then season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Divide spinach between bowls then ladle in the soup. Garnish with a sprinkling of Parmesan and parsley and serve.
Tip: This soup can be prepared in a crockpot: brown mince and drain off fat as above, then transfer to a crockpot with all remaining soup ingredients and cook on low for 4-5 hours.
