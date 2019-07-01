Pumpkin and chickpea curry
( SERVES 4 )
This super slow-cooker vegetable curry is heaven to come home to on a winter weeknight.
Curry mix
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1
|Diced onion
|2 cloves
|Garlic, sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Freshly grated ginger
|3 tsp
|Curry powder
|1 tsp
|Cumin seeds
Vegetables
|400 g
|Pumpkin
|1 can
|Chickpeas
|2 cans
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|200 g
|Spinach leaves, washed and chopped
Directions
- Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion until limp then add the garlic, ginger, curry powder and cumin seed. Cook for 1 minute. Tip into a slow cooker.
- Cut the pumpkin into 3 cm chunks. Add to the cooker with the chickpeas, tomatoes and salt. Stir well.
- Cover and cook on low for 6 hours or high for 3-4 hours.
- Just before serving stir in the spinach. Cover and cook until limp.
- Serve on rice or with pappadums.
