Roast lamb leg, fermented chilli, rosemary and red onion
Ingredients
|1
|Lamb leg, on the bone
|200 ml
|Lamb stock, (beef stock also works)
|200 g
|Fermented chilli
|100 ml
|Red wine
|4
|Garlic cloves, roasted
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh ginger, chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Fresh rosemary
|1 sprig
|Fresh rosemary, to stud the lamb
|3
|Red onions
Directions
- Pre heat your oven to 180C.
- Mix the fermented chilli, stock, wine, garlic, ginger and chopped rosemary together to form your basting liquid.
- Pick your rosemary and stud the lamb leg.
- Score the red onions and place beside the lamb leg in the roasting tray.
- Using a brush, liberally cover the lamb in the basting liquid. Pop into your warm oven.
- Check every 20 minutes and baste liberally each time. You should be getting a nice build-up of cooked basting liquor on the leg.
- When the onions feel soft to touch remove and set aside.
- Cook the lamb for 2 hours 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and allow to rest for a further 20minutes.
- Serve with the roasted red onions.
