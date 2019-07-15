Rhubarb ripple fool
( SERVES 4 )
Confession time: I have been eating this for breakfast recently, figuring that it’s mostly fruit and, um, some yoghurt? Well, nearly. If you’re the sort of organised person who has some cooked rhubarb in the fridge or freezer, and a packet of meringues in the pantry, this is an almost-instant pudding. A little goes a long way.
Tip: To mix it up, use coconut yoghurt in place of the Greek yoghurt. Or, to make it totally dairy-free, omit the whipped cream and use just coconut yoghurt (this makes it very rich - you’ll only need a small amount!)
Ingredients
|450 g
|Rhubarb, (4-5 stalks), roughly chopped
|½ cup
|Cream
|1 tsp
|Icing sugar
|1 tsp
|Pure vanilla extract
|1 cup
|Greek yoghurt
|2 cups
|Meringues, crumbled, (4-6 small meringues)
Directions
- Cook the rhubarb with a small amount of water (about ⅓ cup) until soft.
- Set aside to cool completely.
- Whip the cream to soft peaks with the icing sugar and vanilla. Gently fold in the yoghurt, cooled rhubarb and crumbled meringues.
- Spoon into small glass bowls and serve.
