Rhubarb curd
( MAKES 300g )
Here’s a high-speed curd that lends itself nicely to hot crumpets, lofty scones or being sandwiched between layers of sponge cake with billowing whipped cream. Don’t lose concentration while you’re making it or you’ll end up with rhubarb-infused scrambled eggs.
Ingredients
|2 cups
|Rhubarb, diced
|2 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|4
|Egg yolks
|⅔ cup
|Caster sugar
|4 Tbsp
|Cold butter, (60g), cut into small pieces
Directions
- Put the rhubarb and lemon juice in a small pot. Cover and cook over medium heat until the rhubarb is very soft.
- Press through a sieve, discarding any stringy bits. You should have 100ml ‘juice’. Set aside.
- Rinse out the pot. Put the egg yolks and sugar in the pot and beat well. Add the rhubarb juice and the butter. Set the pot over medium heat, stirring constantly until it starts to bubble and thicken. Keep stirring for another 30 seconds, then remove from the heat.
- Stir for another minute, then pour into a sterilised jar.
- Cover and refrigerate when cold. Use within two weeks.
