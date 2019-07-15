Rhubarb, raspberry and almond shortcake
( SERVES 6 )
This is the sort of dessert you can make in haste and enjoy at leisure. It’s great served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, or eaten cold from the fridge the next day.
Tip: a handy rule of thumb when measuring rhubarb: one stalk usually weighs about 100g, and one chopped stalk usually fills one cup.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter
|½ cup
|Caster sugar
|1
|Egg
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|½ cup
|Ground almonds
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|¼ tsp
|Salt
|2 cups
|Rhubarb, diced (2cm pieces)
|1 cup
|Frozen raspberries, (no need to defrost first)
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 24cm cake tin or pie dish.
- Melt the butter in a medium-sized pot. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for five minutes. Add the sugar, egg, flour, almonds, baking powder and salt. Stir together to form a uniform dough.
- Press about two-thirds of this mixture evenly into the prepared tin, including about 2cm up the sides.
- Scatter the rhubarb and raspberries over the base, then crumble the rest of the dough on top.
- Bake for 30-35 minutes, until light gold in colour. Dust the top with icing sugar and serve.
