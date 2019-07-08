Whole salmon baked in a himalayan salt and fennel seed crust
Serve with pickled cucumber.
Ingredients
|1 whole
|Salmon, scaled skin on
|1 kg
|Plain flour
|100 g
|Himalayan salt
|50 g
|Fennel seeds
|½ cup
|Water, or as much is needed to form dough
|2
|Lemons, halved
Directions
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Mix the flour, salt, fennel in a mixer with the dough hook attachment. Slowly add water to form a smooth dough and allow to knead for about 5 minutes. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and allow to rest for 20 minutes.
- Once rested roll out the dough into a large rectangle – enough to cover the whole fish.
- Pop the lemon into the belly cavity of the salmon.
- Pick up the dough and wrap the entire fish in the dough. Carefully tuck it in on all sides to ensure no moisture escapes whilst cooking.
- Place onto a large roasting tray and bake for 40 minutes. Allow to rest for 15 minutes.
- To serve – cut around the side of the crispy crust and carefully lift off. Serve with pickled cucumber.
See more of Nic's perfect roast recipes:
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17884/Whole-salmon-baked-in-a-himalayan-salt-and-fennel-seed-crust/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation