Sticky coconut black rice with mango puree
( SERVES 4 )
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Black glutinous rice
|¾ cup
|Coconut cream
|2 Tbsp
|Desiccated coconut
|2 Tbsp
|Soft brown sugar
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1
|Lime, finely grated zest
|1
|Star anise, (optional)
|½ tsp
|Salt
|1
|Mango, sliced, or canned mango, for serving (optional)
Mango puree
|400 g
|Canned mango, in syrup
|1 Tbsp
|Lime juice
Directions
- To make Mango Purée, drain the mangos, reserving the syrup. Whizz the drained mangoes and lime juice together. Set aside until needed.
- Rinse rice well under cold water. Drain well and place in a pot with ½ cup of the coconut cream and the coconut, sugar, vanilla, zest, star anise, if using, and salt.
- Stir enough water into the reserved syrup to bring it up to 1½ cups and add to the pot.
- Bring to a simmer, stir with a fork, cover and cook on lowest heat until rice is al dente and liquid has absorbed (1 hour).
- Stir in most of the remaining coconut cream and leave to cool.
- Serve topped with Mango Purée, mango slices and a drizzle of reserved coconut cream.
See more of Annabel's perfect rice recipes:
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17883/Sticky-coconut-black-rice-with-mango-puree/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation