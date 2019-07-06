Stovetop chicken biriyani
( SERVES 4 )
Both basmati rice and jasmine rice are fragrant long-grain varieties, but jasmine has a soft, sticky texture when cooked. For biriyani and pilaf you need to use basmati rice. If you have a rice cooker, this is a great dish to make in it, otherwise use a heavy-based pot.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Chicken, skinless and boneless, cut into 2cm chunks
|1 cup
|Natural yoghurt
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves, coarsely chopped, plus extra to garnish
|6
|Cardamom pods, bruised with the back of a knife
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|1½ tsp
|salt
|½ tsp
|Coarsely ground black pepper, to taste
|1½ cups
|Basmati rice, rinsed several times and drained
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1 tsp
|Fresh ginger, finely grated
|1 tsp
|Turmeric
|4
|Cloves, whole
|2 Tbsp
|Butter
|3 large handfuls
|Spinach, chopped
|2½ cups
|Chicken stock
|½ cup
|Sliced almonds, to garnish
Directions
- Place chicken in a bowl with yoghurt, lemon zest, coriander leaves, cardamom pods, cumin, ½ teaspoon of the salt and ½ teaspoon pepper.
- Place drained rice in a separate bowl with garlic, ginger, turmeric, cloves, the remaining salt and pepper to taste.
- Melt half the butter in a 3-4-litre capacity heavy-based pot. Remove from heat, spread half the rice in the base, then arrange chicken, marinade and spinach over the top. Cover with the rest of the rice. Pour stock over the top.
- Cover pot tightly and cook over a low heat for 30 minutes without uncovering. Remove lid and cook another 5 minutes to dry off and lightly brown the base.
- While rice is cooking, pan-fry almonds in the remaining butter.
- Serve the biriyani garnished with almonds and extra coriander leaves.
