One-pot lamb with winter roots
( SERVES 4 )
Serve with Israeli couscous and steamed green vegetables. Or replace couscous with mashed potato.
Tip: make a gremolata and sprinkle over the cooked lamb, or simply finely grate a little lemon or lime zest over the lamb.
Buying in season means you get the very best produce for the very best price. So winter roots are the choicest pick of vege right now, with leeks, celery, parsnip and brussels sprouts all excellent buying at your local New World. When choosing carrots, go for the sweet Ōhakune grown variety – you won’t regret it.
Ingredients
|500 g
|Lamb shoulder, diced
|3 Tbsp
|Seasoned flour
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1
|Leek, trimmed and finely sliced
|2
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|1 large
|Carrot, peeled and diced
|1 large
|Parsnip, peeled and diced
|½
|Swede, (about 150g), peeled and diced
|½ cup
|Dry white wine
|2 cups
|Chicken stock
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C.
- Roll the diced lamb in the seasoned flour. Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon oil and when hot, brown the lamb on both sides, in batches, placing in a casserole dish as you go. Wipe out the pan if necessary with kitchen paper.
- Reduce the heat to low, add the remaining oil then add the leek and garlic.
- Cook gently until the leek begins to soften, then add the carrot, parsnip and swede. Mix in any remaining flour.
- Pour in the wine and allow to bubble up. Add the stock and mix well, bring up to the boil then pour over the lamb. The liquid should just cover the lamb and vegetables. If not, add more stock.
- Place baking paper, cut to fit, on top of the liquid to protect the meat and reduce evaporation. Cover with the lid, then place in the oven and cook for 2 hours until the lamb is very tender.
Serve hot.
