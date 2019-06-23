Mexican cauliflower rice
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|1 head
|Cauliflower, stems removed, washed
|1 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 small
|Onion, finely diced
|1
|Jalapeno pepper, finely chopped
|2 cloves
|Garlic, minced
|¾ cup
|Bell pepper, diced
|2 medium
|Tomatoes, roughly chopped
|½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 tsp
|Cumin powder
|½ tsp
|Salt
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped fresh coriander
Garnish
|1 handful
|Fresh coriander
|1
|Avocado, sliced
|1 small handful
|Chopped jalapenos
|1 small handful
|Lime wedge
Directions
- Chop cauliflower in florets and place in a food processor. Pulse until starting to resemble rice – be sure not to over-process or cauliflower can turn mushy (should weigh approximately 400 grams). Set aside.
- Heat a large wok (or skillet) over medium heat and drizzle in olive oil. Add onion, jalapeno and garlic and stir-fry until onion is soft but not browned, about 3-4 minutes. Add bell pepper, tomato, paprika, cumin and salt. Stir-fry for 2 minutes.
- Add cauliflower ‘rice’ to wok, mix well and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until cauliflower is tender. Mix in chopped coriander.
- Divide between bowls and garnish with extra coriander, avocado and jalapeno. Serve with lime wedges.
