Chicken minestrone
( SERVES 4 )
You can use any small pasta shape to add to the minestrone, Kathy used strozzapreti.Make this hearty minestrone with Pams free range chicken from New World, or better yet – take the super fast route and let us do the hard work for you! We’re always ready with a hot roast chicken at New World, just pick one up on your way home and you can easily serve up this tasty Minestrone for dinner tonight.
Ingredients
|1 drizzle
|Olive oil, for frying
|500 g
|Chicken breasts, skin on, boneless
|2 Tbsp
|Leeks, trimmed and finely sliced
|1 Ltr
|Chicken stock
|100 g
|Dried pasta
|1 serving
|Sea salt and cracked black pepper
|400 g
|Frozen garden peas
|250 g
|Frozen broad beans, blanched and grey skins removed
|1 large handful
|Flat leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped
|1 serving
|Olive oil, for drizzling
|1
|Lemon, cut into wedges
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C.
- Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat. Rub a dash of oil over the chicken breasts and place in the hot pan, skin-side-down. Brown well, then turn over and brown fo 1 minute. Transfer to a roasting dish and place in the oven for about 20 minutes until cooked through.
- Add a further dash oil to the frying pan and place over low heat. Add the leeks and soften without colouring, 8-10 minutes.
- Place the chicken stock in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Add the dried pasta and cook for about 10 minutes until al dente.
- Taste and season. Add the frozen peas and bring back to the boil. Lower the heat and simmer until the peas are just tender.
- Meanwhile, shred the chicken into pieces that will fit easily on to a soup spoon.
- Add the broad beans and parsley to the saucepan along with the shredded chicken. Taste again and when all is hot, serve in warmed soup bowls. Drizzle each bowl with a little olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing.
