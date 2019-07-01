Kumara chips with spicy feta dip
( SERVES 4 )
The only thing better than a kūmara chip is a kūmara chip served with a generous scoop of this completely addictive dip.
Ingredients
|3
|Purple kumara, scrubbed, dried and cut into thick chips
|2 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the dip
|1½ tsp
|Dried chilli flakes
|2¼ tsp
|Cumin seeds
|1½ tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 pinch
|Flaky sea salt
|2
|Lemons, finely grated zest and juice
|225 g
|Feta
|4½ Tbsp
|Greek yoghurt
|1½ Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Drizzle the olive oil over the kūmara pieces and toss to coat. Season well with salt and pepper. Bake for 45-50 minutes, turning the chips over every 15-20 minutes.
- While the chips are cooking, make the dip. Set a small pan over medium heat. Add the chilli flakes and cumin seeds and toast until aromatic (don’t let them burn!). Add the smoked paprika and remove from the heat.
- Tip the spices into a bowl, then add the salt, feta, lemon zest and juice, feta, yoghurt and olive oil. Beat together until smooth.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary - it may need a little more salt, or some freshly ground black pepper. Set aside until the chips are ready (the dip can be made in advance and stored in the fridge for up to three days before using).
- Serve the hot chips with the spicy dip and watch them both disappear.
See more of Lucy's kumara recipes:
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17867/Kumara-chips-with-spicy-feta-dip/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation