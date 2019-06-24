Vegetable ramen
( SERVES 2 )
Perfect for chilly days, hot ramen will warm you through. I have fried my eggs for this vegetable version purely because I love the crispy edges and soft yolk dripping over my noodles. Boil an egg for four minutes if you prefer the more traditional egg halved then placed on top.
Ingredients
|600 ml
|Chicken stock
|2 Tbsp
|Soy sauce
|2 Tbsp
|Mirin
|1 Tbsp
|Miso paste
|1 piece
|Dried kombu, (optional)
|200 g
|Soba noodles
|1 head
|Bok choy
|2
|Spring onions, sliced thinly
|2
|Eggs
|¼ cup
|Crispy shallots
|1 dash
|Chilli flakes, to serve
|½
|Fresh Lime, to squeeze upon serving
Directions
- First make the broth. In a large pot combine the stock, soy, mirin, miso paste and kombu, bringing to simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the noodles and 1 spring onion, moving around to separate and cook through. Add the bok choy for the final few minutes.
- Just before serving, fry the eggs.
- Serve in bowls with a sprinkle of the remaining spring onion, shallots, chilli flakes, an egg and a squeeze of lime.
