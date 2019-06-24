Karaage chicken
( SERVES 4 )
I’ve recreated a popular street food favourite with this super-quick popcorn chicken, otherwise known as karaage chicken. It’s a must-try. The key is twice cooking the chicken to create the crisp outer coating. Velvety Japanese mayo, available from your local supermarket, is perfect to serve alongside this dish.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|1 Tbsp
|Finely grated ginger
|2 tsp
|Soy sauce
|1 tsp
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Sesame oil
|1
|Egg
|¼ cup
|Flour
|¼ cup
|Cornflour
To serve
Directions
- Place the chicken pieces into a bowl with the garlic, ginger, soy, salt and sesame oil. Place into the fridge for a tleast 1 hour or overnight.
- Add the egg to the mixture of chicken. Combine the flours in a separate bowl.
- Heat 2cm of oil in a frying pan to a medium heat. Dip the eggy chicken pieces in the flour then add to the oil in batches, cooking for a few minutes. Once the chicken is all done turn the heat up a notch.
- Cook the chicken a second time until the outside is crisp and golden.
- Serve hot with mayo, lime wedges and a sprinkle of coriander.
