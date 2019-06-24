Persimmon and date cake
Ingredients
|1 cup
|Pitted dates, halved
|½ cup
|Boiling water
|½ cup
|Canola oil
|2 tsp
|Vanilla essence
|2
|Eggs
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|1 tsp
|Baking soda
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|2
|Persimmons, peeled and grated
Topping
|1 cup
|Desiccated coconut
|¼ cup
|Sugar
|1
|Eggs
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 180° C. Lightly oil a round 20cm-21cm loose-based cake pan.
- Place the dates in a bowl and cover with the boiling water. Cool completely.
- Place the oil, vanilla essence and eggs in a bowl and beat until well combined. Sift the flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add to the oil mixture then add the sugar. Beat well.
- Peel and grate the persimmons. Add to the flour and oil mixture with the cooled dates and water. Mix well.
- Pour into the prepared cake pan. Bake for 40-45 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Meanwhile, prepare the topping by mixing the coconut, sugar and egg well. Dot evenly over baked cake and return to the oven for 10 minutes or until golden.
