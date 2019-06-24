Chicken, tamarillo and chilli curry with coriander yoghurt
( SERVES 8 )
Ingredients
|10 rashers
|Tamarillos, ripe
|¼ cup
|Sunflower oil
|2
|Brown onions, chopped
|1 piece
|Ginger, (large thumb-sized) peeled and grated
|1
|Garlic bulb, peeled and finely chopped
|1 tsp
|Chilli flakes, crushed
|2 Tbsp
|Garam masala
|¼ cup
|Brown sugar
|¼ cup
|Tomato paste
|2 tins
|Chopped tomatoes
|2 cans
|Coconut milk
|6
|Boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into chunks
|1½ cups
|Greek yoghurt
|1 large bunch
|Coriander, roughly chopped
Directions
- For the curry, halve and scoop flesh of tamarillos into a food processor and blend to a pulp.
- Heat oil in a large, deep-sided frying pan and cook the onion for 5 minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and chilli flakes and cook for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the garam marsala, brown sugar and tomato paste and cook another 30 seconds or so.
- Add tamarillos and tinned tomatoes and bring to a boil then reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring often until sauce thickens, 6-8 minutes. Add coconut milk and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce thickens, approx 20 minutes; taste and season with sea salt. Add chicken and reduce heat to low. Cook, partially covered, until chicken is cooked through, 10-12 minutes. Check seasoning and add more salt if needed.
- Stir yoghurt, a big pinch of salt, lemon juice and coriander in a small bowl.
- Drizzle yogurt sauce over curry and top with extra coriander. Serve with rice
