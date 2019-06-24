Sicilian olive, fig and walnut paté
( SERVES 8 )
Ingredients
|300 g
|Dried figs
|1 cup
|Walnuts
|2 cups
|Sicilian olives, pitted
|90 ml
|Extra virgin olive oil
|2 tsp
|Fresh rosemary, finely chopped
|2 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar
|1 pinch
|Sea salt
Directions
- Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth 1-2 minutes.
- Serve as a spread with lavosh (or seeded) crackers and blue cheese. Store in the fridge up to 2 weeks.
See more of Gretchen's winter entertaining ideas
