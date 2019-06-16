Carrot and feta soup
( SERVES 6 )
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 medium
|Onion, thinly sliced
|2
|Garlic cloves, finely chopped
|1.2 kgs
|Carrots, peeled, thinly sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Ground cumin
|2 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|2
|Lemons, zested and juiced
|1½ Ltr
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
|1 cup
|Quinoa
|300 g
|Feta, coarsely crumbled
|¼ cup
|Fresh mint, roughly chopped
|¼ cup
|Fresh italian parsley, roughly chopped
|1 dash
|Extra virgin olive oil, to garnish
Directions
- Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and sauté (stir-fry) for 2-3 minutes until tender. Add carrot, cumin, paprika and zest and continue cooking over medium heat for 4-5 minutes. Add stock and bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer until carrots are soft enough to purée when blending, about 8-10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook quinoa in a saucepan with 2 cups boiling water for 10-12 minutes until tender. Drain and set aside in a bowl.
- Remove soup from heat and add lemon juice, 3/4 the quinoa and half the feta. Blend in batches and process until smooth, transferring to a saucepan as you go so soup is ready for reheating prior to serving. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Reheat soup, ladle into bowls and top with remaining quinoa. Scatter over mint, parsley and remaining feta, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.
See more from Simon:
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17841/Carrot-and-feta-soup/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation