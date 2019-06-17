Spiced pumpkin and tahini soup
( SERVES 4 )
There’s nothing worse than a watery pumpkin soup. This one’s enriched by tahini and has a gentle hint of spice.
Ingredients
|1 kg
|Crown pumpkin, deseeded and cut into pieces
|1 large
|Onion, peeled and cut into wedges
|4 large
|Garlic cloves
|4 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|2 tsp
|Ground cumin
|2 tsp
|Ground coriander
|1 tsp
|Ground ginger
|2 tsp
|Smoked paprika
|1 tsp
|Dried chilli flakes
|3 cups
|Vegetable stock
|⅓ cup
|Tahini
|1 tsp
|Soy sauce
|2 tsp
|Apple cider vinegar
Directions
- Heat the oven to 200C. Put the pumpkin, onion and garlic on an oven tray and drizzle with 2Tbsp olive oil. Season well with salt and pepper, then toss to make sure everything is well coated. Bake for 45 minutes, then remove from the oven and set aside until the pumpkin is cool enough to handle. Peel off the skin and squeeze the garlic from its skin.
- Heat the remaining olive oil in a large, heavy pot. Add the spices and cook for a couple of minutes, then add the roasted vegetables. Stir to coat, then add the vegetable stock. Simmer gently for 20 minutes, then tip into a blender or food processor. Add the tahini and whiz until smooth. Taste for seasoning and add the vinegar. Whiz again. Transfer back to the pot and reheat gently to serve. If you want to add extra heat, swirl a drizzle of hot sauce through the soup before serving.
