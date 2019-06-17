Tomato, chickpea and rosemary soup
( SERVES 4 )
This is just what you need on a cold, wet day. Accompany with cheese-stuffed garlic bread, followed by a lie-down on the sofa.
Ingredients
|2 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|1 large
|Onion, peeled and finely chopped
|4 cloves
|Garlic, peeled and finely chopped
|1 medium
|Carrot, peeled and finely chopped
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 piece
|Fresh rosemary, 20cm long, washed and dried
|400 g
|Tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
|2
|400g can chopped tomatoes
|1 tsp
|Brown sugar
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large, heavy pot. Add the onion, garlic, carrot and salt. Cook gently over medium heat, stirring occasionally until soft (about 10 minutes). Add the rosemary and chickpeas and cook for another five minutes.
- Add the tinned tomatoes. Fill up one of the tins with water, swirl it around and add to the pot. Half fill the other and add to the pot. Simmer for 20 minutes. Add the sugar and stir well. Remove from the heat and season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove and discard the rosemary stalk, then ladle into bowls. Drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil and serve.
