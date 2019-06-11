In a large saucepan over medium heat, fry the leek in the

oils for 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir for 1 minute. Add ½

cup (125ml) chicken stock at a time, stirring often until the

liquid has been absorbed. Continue adding and stirring in

the stock (turn the heat down if necessary). Once the rice has

absorbed 2 cups of stock (this should take about 20 minutes),

check to see if it is cooked. If it isn’t, add more stock and

continue to cook. When cooked, the rice should be tender and

sticky but not too wet.