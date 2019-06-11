Pork loin roast with herb rice stuffing
This delicious recipe makes enough to feed a small army and is well worth the effort. The pork is juicy, the crackling is crunchy and the rice stuffing is packed full of herby goodness.
Ingredients
|1½ cups
|Leeks, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
|1 Tbsp
|Garlic-infused olive oil
|200 g
|Arborio rice
|2 cups
|Chicken stock, (GF if needed)
|1 cup
|Fresh parsley, chopped
|¼ cup
|Finely chopped spring onion
|1 tsp
|Dried oregano
|½ tsp
|Dried thyme
|3 Tbsp
|Pumpkin seeds
|2½ kgs
|Pork loin
|1 drizzle
|Olive oil
|1 serving
|Salt
Directions
- In a large saucepan over medium heat, fry the leek in the oils for 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir for 1 minute. Add ½ cup (125ml) chicken stock at a time, stirring often until the liquid has been absorbed. Continue adding and stirring in the stock (turn the heat down if necessary). Once the rice has absorbed 2 cups of stock (this should take about 20 minutes), check to see if it is cooked. If it isn’t, add more stock and continue to cook. When cooked, the rice should be tender and sticky but not too wet.
- Remove the rice from the heat and stir through the parsley, spring onion, oregano, thyme and pumpkin seeds. Transfer to a plastic container or bowl and leave to cool.
- Stuff the pork with the herb rice stuffing, roll up and secure with string.
- Preheat oven to 220°C (430°F) fanbake function.
- Rub the pork skin with olive oil and season generously with salt. Place in a roasting tray and roast for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and baste with the pork juices (drizzle the pork juices over the roast). Lightly season again with salt.
- Turn the oven down to 200°C (390°F) and roast the pork for about another 1½ hours. Baste the pork every 30 minutes. If the crackling looks like it might burn, cover it with tinfoil.
- Remove the pork from the oven when the crackling is golden and the juices run clear (insert a sharp knife into the roast). Rest for 10 minutes before carving.
