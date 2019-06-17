Simple coconut cake
( SERVES 8 )
A cake made using the creaming method with the addition of desiccated coconut.
Tip: if the mixture begins to curdle after the addition of the final egg, add 2 tablespoons of the measured flour to bring the mixture back.
Ingredients
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|3
|Large eggs
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|1 pinch
|Salt
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ cup
|Full cream milk
|¾ cup
|Desiccated coconut
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|1 tsp
|Lemon juice
Icing
|1 cup
|Icing sugar, sifted
|2
|Limes, finely grated zest
|1 knob
|Butter
|½ cup
|Coconut flakes, toasted
|250 blocks
|White chocolate, for shaving
|1 drizzle
|Freeze-dried raspberry powder, to decorate, optional
Directions
- Heat the oven to 160C. Grease and line the base and sides of a 20cm round cake tin.
- Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
- Sift the flour, salt and baking powder together. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add half of the flour mixture and half of the milk and mix until just combined. Repeat with the remainder flour mixture and milk. Remove bowl from the mixer and fold in the coconut, vanilla extract and lemon juice.
- Place in the prepared tin and smooth the top. Place in the oven and bake for 55-60 minutes until springy to the touch. Remove from the oven and cool in the tin for 5 minutes before placing on a wire rack to cool.
- Make the icing, place the icing sugar in a bowl with the zest of 1 lime and the butter. Drizzle in enough boiling water to make a thin icing, mixing well. Pour over the cooled cake then top with the toasted coconut, white chocolate shavings and the zest of the remaining lime. Dust with a little raspberry powder, if using.
- Store in an airtight container.
How to make chocolate shavings:
- Place the chocolate on a board with the flat side uppermost. Drag the blade of a large sharp knife from the top edge, down toward the bottom edge to cut very thin shavings of white chocolate. You will not use a lot of the chocolate, so wrap well and store for other uses.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17826/Simple-coconut-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
