Place the quinoa in a fine-meshed sieve and rinse under running water for 40 seconds (this will help remove the bitter taste). Place the quinoa in a medium-sized saucepan with the olive oil and toast for 1 minute over medium–high heat.

Add the chicken or vegetable stock and bring to a rolling boil. Turn down the heat to M edium–low and simmer until cooked (about 12–15 minutes). Remove from heat once the quinoa is soft (it’s okay if it’s still a little wet).

Whisk the eggs and flour in a large bowl until mostly smooth (a few flour lumps are okay). Add the curry powder, paprika, carrot, chives, coriander and spring onion. Mix well, then stir through the cooked quinoa. Season generously with salt and pepper.