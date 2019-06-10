Curry quinoa fritters
These fritters make a tasty take-to-work lunch or party appetiser. The hint of curry and the fresh herbs go perfectly with the carrot and quinoa in the fritters.
Ingredients
|55 g
|White quinoa
|½ Tbsp
|Boutique extra virgin olive oil
|185 ml
|Chicken stock, or vegetable stock
|3 large
|Eggs
|35 g
|Gluten-free flour
|¼ tsp
|Mild curry powder
|½ tsp
|Paprika
|1 medium
|Carrot
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh chives, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Fresh coriander, finely chopped
|¼ cup
|Finely chopped spring onion, (green leaves only)
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper
Directions
- Place the quinoa in a fine-meshed sieve and rinse under running water for 40 seconds (this will help remove the bitter taste). Place the quinoa in a medium-sized saucepan with the olive oil and toast for 1 minute over medium–high heat.
- Add the chicken or vegetable stock and bring to a rolling boil. Turn down the heat to Medium–low and simmer until cooked (about 12–15 minutes). Remove from heat once the quinoa is soft (it’s okay if it’s still a little wet).
- Whisk the eggs and flour in a large bowl until mostly smooth (a few flour lumps are okay). Add the curry powder, paprika, carrot, chives, coriander and spring onion. Mix well, then stir through the cooked quinoa. Season generously with salt and pepper.
- Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. When the frying pan is hot, measure out ¼-cup scoops of mixture and place in the pan. Fry for 3–4 minutes each side, until golden. Cook the fritters in two batches.
See more of Alana Scott's gluten-free recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17825/Curry-quinoa-fritters/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation