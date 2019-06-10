Rhubarb and apple banana loaf
( MAKES 1 LOAF )
If the top of the loaf cooks too quickly, cover with a piece of foil. Use a double layer of baking paper to prevent the sides of the loaf browning too much due to the high proportion of almonds in the mixture.
For a lovely scent, sprinkle loaf with a few spray-free dried rose petals.
Ingredients
|2 stalks
|Rhubarb, sliced in half lengthwise
|½ small
|Apple, peeled and cored
|1 squeeze
|Lemon juice
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|¾ cup
|Demerara sugar
|2
|Eggs
|2
|Bananas, ripe, mashed
|1 tsp
|Vanilla extract
|2 cups
|Ground almonds, well packed
|⅓ cup
|Coconut flour
|1 tsp
|Baking powder
|½ tsp
|Baking soda
|¼ tsp
|Salt
Directions
- Heat the oven to 170C. Line a medium-sized loaf tin (about 21cm x 12cm x 6cm deep) with a double layer of baking paper.
- Cut the rhubarb into about 2cm pieces. Cut the apple into small pieces and squeeze over the lemon juice to prevent browning. Set aside.
- Place the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer and beat until creamy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between each addition.
- Reduce speed to low and add the banana and vanilla and gently beat until combined. Add the almonds, coconut flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and beat gently until just combined. Place in the prepared loaf tin and smooth the top. Scatter the rhubarb and apple over the top and press gently into the mixture.
- Place in the oven and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Check loaf after 1 hour.
See more of Kathy's baking recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17812/Rhubarb-and-apple-banana-loaf/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation