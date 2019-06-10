Malabar prawn curry and cucumber raita
( SERVES 3 )
Pan-frying the spices enhances the flavour. Prepare all the ingredients before you start cooking.
You can serve the raita with curries or as a dip for naan bread.
Curry
|2 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|¼ tsp
|Mustard seeds
|8
|Curry leaves
|1 large
|Onion, thinly sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Finely grated root ginger
|3
|Garlic cloves, crushed
|½ tsp
|Chilli powder
|½ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|½ tsp
|Coriander
|½ tsp
|Cumin
|2
|Tomatoes, chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Tamarind paste
|1 can
|Coconut Milk, 400g
|400 g
|Raw prawns, shelled
Cucumber raita
|1 cup
|Greek yoghurt
|1
|Garlic clove, crushed
|2 tsp
|Finely grated root ginger
|½ cup
|Coriander leaves, finely chopped
|½ cup
|Mint leaves, finely chopped
|1 Tbsp
|Lime juice
|¾ cup
|Cucumber, grated and gently squeezed
Directions
- Heat the oil in a non-stick pan. Add the mustard seeds and cook until beginning to pop. Add the curry leaves and cook on medium for 1 minute. Stir in the onion and sauté until softened. Add the ginger, garlic, dried spices and tomatoes. Stir-fry for 1 minute.
- Gradually stir in the tamarind paste then the coconut milk. Add the shelled prawns and cook on low until pink, about 2-3 minutes
- For the raita, mix all the the ingredients in a bowl.
Great served with a side of rice, topped with coriander leaves and cucumber raita.
See more of Jan's curry recipes:
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17808/Malabar-prawn-curry-and-cucumber-raita/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation