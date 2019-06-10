Cauliflower and potato curry
( SERVES 4 )
You can replace the spice mix with 2-3 tablespoons of curry powder but the result will simply not have the same flavour nuances.
Spice mix
|3
|Dried red chillies
|2 tsp
|Coriander seeds
|¼ tsp
|Fenugreek
|¼ tsp
|Mustard seeds
|¼ tsp
|Cumin seeds
|1
|Cinnamon stick, 3cm long
|4
|Peppercorns
|2 whole
|Cloves
|½ tsp
|Ground turmeric
|½ tsp
|Paprika
Curry
|5 Tbsp
|Canola oil
|1 large
|Onion, diced
|1¼ cups
|Water
|1 Tbsp
|Finely grated root ginger
|4
|Garlic cloves, thinly sliced
|350 g
|Potatoes, peeled and cut into 4cm pieces
|1 pinch
|Salt, to taste
|400 g
|Cauliflorets
|1 can
|Coconut Milk, 400g
Directions
- Combine all the spice mix ingredients — except the turmeric and paprika.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Sauté the onion on low until very soft. Place in a blender.
- Heat another tablespoon of the oil. Add all the spice mix ingredients except the ground turmeric and paprika. Cook over low heat for 30 seconds.
- Add to the blender with the turmeric, paprika and a 1 cup of the water. Blend until very smooth.
- Heat the remaining oil and stir-fry the ginger and garlic for a few seconds. Add the spice purée and simmer for 30 seconds. Add the potatoes, salt and the remaining water. Cover and simmer for about 10 minutes. Add the cauliflorets and coconut milk. Cook until the cauli is just tender.
