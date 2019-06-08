Slow-cooked beef ragu
( SERVES 8 )
I like to use cross-cut blade or shin beef when I’m cooking this ragu, as both are incredibly lean and render to total succulence after a few hours of cooking. This recipe also works well for bone-in cuts such as oxtail or osso bucco, and even lamb shanks. If using fattier cuts, cook a day ahead, chill and skim off the fat before reheating.
Ingredients
|2 kgs
|Blade steaks, cross-cut or shin shin beef, cut into 5cm cubes
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|2 Tbsp
|Neutral oil, to fry
|6 cups
|Chicken stock, or vegetable stock
|3 cups
|Red wine
|½ cup
|Pomegranate molasses
|1
|Onion, coarsely chopped
|3 large
|Carrots, or 6 small, chopped
|1
|Leek, white and most of green parts coarsely chopped
|3 sprigs
|Fresh thyme, or 1 tsp dried thyme
|2
|Bay leaves
|1 tsp
|Black peppercorn
Herb salt (optional)
|2 Tbsp
|Rosemary leaves
|2 Tbsp
|Sage leaves
|2 Tbsp
|Thyme leaves
|½ cup
|Flaky sea salt
Directions
- Heat oven to 150˚C fanbake. Season beef with salt and pepper and fry in batches in a little oil until golden-brown on all sides. Transfer to a large oven dish with all remaining ingredients. Cover with baking paper and then a lid or, if your dish doesn’t have a lid, cover tightly with a double layer of tin foil. Bake for 3 hours.
- While beef is cooking, make Herb Salt by blitzing or pounding together all ingredients to form a fine crumb. Arrange in a thin layer on an oven tray lined with baking paper and place in the 150˚C oven for 30 minutes to dry out. Transfer to a small jar.
- When beef is tender and succulent, use a slotted spoon to transfer it to a clean bowl. Strain the cooking liquid into a large pot or frypan, discarding solids. Skim any fat off the top with a spoon and discard. Bring cooking liquid to a boil over high heat and cook until reduced by half (about 15 minutes). The meat and sauce can be prepared to this point, refrigerated until needed and reheated to serve (skim off and discard fat before reheating). When ready to serve, gently stir beef back into reduced sauce. Bring back to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Serve sprinkled with a little Herb Salt, if desired (save the rest for future use).
