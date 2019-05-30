Fennel, leek and potato soup
( SERVES 4 )
This is a comforting soup for chilly days, brightened by hints of aniseed from the fennel and sweetness from the peas.
Ingredients
|3 Tbsp
|Butter
|1
|Leek
|2
|Fennel bulbs, trimmed and sliced (save the fronds for a garnish)
|3 medium
|Agria potatoes, peeled and diced
|3 cups
|Chicken stock
|1½ cups
|Frozen peas
|½ cup
|Greek yoghurt, for serving
Directions
- Melt the butter in a large pot set over medium heat. Add the leeks and a generous pinch of salt and cook for five minutes. Add the fennel and potatoes and cook for another five minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour in the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, until the vegetables are very soft. Add the frozen peas and cook for three minutes, until they are just done.
- Puree until smooth (with a stick blender or in a food processor). Taste for seasoning and reheat until nearly simmering before serving. Garnish each bowl with a swirl of yoghurt and some chopped fennel fronds.
See more of Lucy's fennel recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17799/Fennel-leek-and-potato-soup/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation