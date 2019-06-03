Grilled broccoli with preserved lemon, pickled garlic and tarragon dressing
The Hunting Lodge head gardener Dave Mercer hands executive chef Des Harris a freshly picked head of broccoli and he shows how amazing this green can be with the help of a hot grill, some lemon and herbs.
Ingredients
|1
|Broccoli head, cut into florets
|1 drizzle
|Olive oil
Dressing
|1 Tbsp
|Pickled garlic
|½ tsp
|Preserved lemon, diced
|½ Tbsp
|French tarragon, chopped
|¼ tsp
|Green chilli, chopped
|1 tsp
|Sweet muscat vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Olive oil
Directions
- Blanch the florets from 1 head of broccoli for 1 minute in boiling water, drain well.
- Preheat the grill and season the florets with sea salt, toss with olive oil. Cook until tender and nicely caramelised.
- Dress the broccoli florets with the following dressing and serve.
Dressing
- Combine all the ingredients together and season with sea salt to taste.
