Double chocolate gluten-free brownies
Delicious! Can be frozen.
Ingredients
|175 g
|Butter, softened
|¾ cup
|Sugar
|¾ cup
|Dark cocoa powder
|3
|Eggs
|½ cup
|Gluten-free self-raising flour
|50 g
|Chopped walnuts
|100 g
|White chocolate, roughly chopped
|3 Tbsp
|Boysenberry jam
Accompaniments
|1 serving
|Yoghurt, or whipped cream
|1 serving
|Berries
|1 serving
|Boysenberry jam
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 160°C. Line a 20cm x 20cm cake pan with baking paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar until light. Add the cocoa a little at a time beating continuously. Add the eggs one at a time, beating after each addition.
- Fold in the flour, walnuts and white chocolate. Pour into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Swirl the jelly over the top of the batter. Bake for 45-50 minutes, until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
Great served cut into squares topped with a little yoghurt or whipped cream, some fresh berries if available and a little more boysenberry jelly.
