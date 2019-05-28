Tasting a good quality balsamic that has spent years in barrels is an out of this world experience. It will glide over your tongue and you will simultaneously experience a sweetness with a tinge of acidity. The honey like consistency will ensure all the flavours of oak, cherry and juniper linger as the notes of port and cherry flirt with your senses. Excited, I hope so. Unfortunately, the old saying of ‘you get what you pay for’ certainly applies when it comes to purchasing good balsamic vinegar. I believe these two dishes with a fantastic balsamic vinegar will surpass any expectation you might have.

Tip - It is so important to rest any meat, as it will continue cooking once it’s removed from the oven and increase in temperature by approximately 8 degrees.