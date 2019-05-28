Balsamic pork roast with pork crackling
( SERVES 4 )
Tasting a good quality balsamic that has spent years in barrels is an out of this world experience. It will glide over your tongue and you will simultaneously experience a sweetness with a tinge of acidity. The honey like consistency will ensure all the flavours of oak, cherry and juniper linger as the notes of port and cherry flirt with your senses. Excited, I hope so. Unfortunately, the old saying of ‘you get what you pay for’ certainly applies when it comes to purchasing good balsamic vinegar. I believe these two dishes with a fantastic balsamic vinegar will surpass any expectation you might have.
Tip - It is so important to rest any meat, as it will continue cooking once it’s removed from the oven and increase in temperature by approximately 8 degrees.
Balsamic pork roast
|1 kg
|Orange kumara
|4 Tbsp
|Extra virgin olive oil
|4
|Apples, cored and cut into large pieces
|1 can
|Baby apples
|10 cloves
|Garlic, crushed
|2 tsp
|Fresh thyme, finely chopped
|2 cups
|Beef stock
|5 Tbsp
|Balsamic vinegar, good quality
|3 Tbsp
|Honey
|2 sprigs
|Thyme, stalk removed, leaves finely chopped
|¼ tsp
|Black pepper
|2 Tbsp
|Cornflour
|2 Tbsp
|Water
Pork crackling
Directions
Balsamic pork roast
- Pre heat oven 170°C.
- Using a sharp knife remove the skin leaving a thin layer of fat. Use the discarded skin to make pork crackling, recipe follows.
- Grease the roasting tray with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Place the pork roast into a roasting tray and cover with tinfoil and roast for 45 minutes.
- Whilst the pork is roasting peel and cut the kumara into medium sized chunks, and toss in the olive oil with the apple pieces, garlic cloves & finely chopped thyme then season with salt and pepper.
- Once the pork loin has been roasting for 20 minutes add the kumara and apple mixture and continue roasting for another 35 minutes then add the baby apples (discard the juice the baby apples are in) and roast for a further 10 minutes or until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 65°C.
- Remove the pork loin from the oven and allow resting for 20 minutes. Increase the oven temperature 195°C and continue cooking the apples and kumara along with adding the baby apples until cooked. The kumara and apples will be fully cooked by the time the pork has rested.
- While the pork is resting, heat the stock and 3 tablespoons of the balsamic vinegar. Honey, chopped thyme and black pepper until hot. Add any juices from the roasting tray. Bring to a simmer.
- Combine the cornflour and water together in a separate bowl; add the cornflour mixture to the simmering stock whilst whisking to ensure no lumps. Bring to the boil for one minute.
- Serve the pork ready for slicing at the table with the roasted kumara, garlic and apples. Place the crackling on top ready for breaking at the table. Serve with the Balsamic sauce on the side and drizzle the remaining 2 tbsp. of balsamic over the roasted kumara and apples.
Pork crackling
- Preheat oven to 210C.
- Prepare a baking tray fitted with a rack; place the skin on the rack skin side up.
- Massage in the salt and leave to sit for an hour.
- Use paper towels to remove moisture and any excess salt.
- Rub another 1 Tbsp of salt over.
- Cook at 210C for 30 minutes, reduce the temperature to 185C and cook for a further 30 - 45 minutes.
- Once the skin has crackled, allow to cool slightly before breaking into pieces.
See more of Simon's roast recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17785/Balsamic-pork-roast-with-pork-crackling/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation