Reuben burgers
( MAKES 4 )
The perfect way to use leftover corned beef for a quick simple meal. I like to begin or finish the meal with a chopped green salad.Small but popular, Lebanese cucumbers bring great fresh flavours and crunch to your dish. And did you know, their thin skins mean they don’t need to be peeled! We’re enjoying a longer season with cucumbers right now so take advantage at your local New World before the weather cools down.
Dressing
|½ cup
|Mayonnaise
|¼ cup
|Gherkin relish
|3 Tbsp
|Tomato sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 Tbsp
|Horseradish, prepared
|1 tsp
|Worcestershire sauce
|½ tsp
|Garlic powder, or onion powder
|1 pinch
|Sea salt
Ingredients
|4
|Buns, split
|½ cup
|Sauerkraut
|8 slices
|Corned beef
|8 slices
|Gruyere cheese
|2
|Lebanese cucumber, sliced lengthwise
|4 tsp
|Gherkin relish
Directions
- Heat the grill to hot.
- Make the dressing, place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix to combine.
- Place the split buns, cut-side-up on a large shallow baking tray. Spread the base buns with the sauerkraut. Place on the corned beef then top with the cheese.
- Place under the hot grill until the cheese melts and the bun tops are toasted. Keep an eye on them.
- Remove from the grill and top each with cucumber slices and relish.
- Drizzle over a little dressing. Spread a little more dressing on the top bun before placing on its base. Serve straightaway.
