Provençal fish stew
( SERVES 4 )
All around the Mediterranean, fish soup sits at the heart of the dinner table. Often it’s made with tiny whole fish with lots of bones that you have to spit out as you eat, but it’s much easier with boneless fish fillets. You can make this as fancy as you want, adding squid, prawns or cooked shellfish. If using squid be sure to add it right near the end so it doesn’t overcook and become rubbery.
Ingredients
Directions
- Place pasta sauce, fish stock, wine and herbs in a large pot. Bring to a simmer, then simmer for 5 minutes. Remove and discard bay leaf.
- Add potatoes and fennel and simmer until they are very tender (about 30 minutes). Add fish and simmer gently until cooked through (about 5 minutes). If using squid, add in the last minute or two of cooking. Check and adjust seasoning, garnish with parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice and serve with bread or croutons and a bowl of aioli.
