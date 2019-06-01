Mussel and chorizo pot
( SERVES 4 )
Spanish cooking often pairs chorizo with shellfish – there’s something about the smoky sweetness of the sausage that really enhances the sweetness of the shellfish. You’ll find chipotles in adobo sauce in tiny cans in the Mexican section of most supermarkets. I puree the whole can, then keep it in a container in the fridge to add a spicy, smoky kick to dishes like this.
Ingredients
|1 large
|Chorizo sausage, thinly sliced
|½ cup
|White wine
|2 cups
|Tomato pasta sauce
|1 Tbsp
|Chipotle in adobo sauce, chopped
|1 serving
|Ground black pepper, to taste
|1½ kgs
|Mussels, in the shell, scrubbed
|2 Tbsp
|Chopped parsley, or coriander leaves
|1 handful
|Lemon wedge, to garnish
Directions
- Heat a large, deep pot and fry chorizo for a minute or two until the oil starts to run.
- Add wine, pasta sauce and chipotles and bring to a boil.
- Season with pepper (no salt should be needed), add mussels, cover tightly and cook until they open (discard any that don’t open).
- Use tongs to transfer the mussels to a large, deep serving bowl, then top with the sauce and parsley or coriander. Garnish with lemon wedges and serve hot.
See more of Annabel's seafood recipes
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17780/Mussel-and-chorizo-pot/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation