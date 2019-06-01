Calamari mezze with herbs and lemon
( SERVES 4 )
Once you’ve prepared squid like this you’ll never make it another way – it’s just so tender. You can extend this into a salad meal by adding a few handfuls of fresh rocket.
Ingredients
|400 g
|Calamari tubes, frozen
|1½ cups
|Milk, for soaking
|¼ cup
|Olive oil
|2 cloves
|Garlic, thinly sliced
|2 tsp
|Thyme leaves
|½ tsp
|Fennel seeds, coarsely crushed with a rolling pin
|1
|Lemon, finely grated zest
|3 Tbsp
|Lemon juice
|1 serving
|Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
|¼ cup
|chopped flat-leaf parsley
|10
|Kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
Directions
- Partially thaw calamari tubes for 10-15 minutes. They should be firm enough so you can slice them really thinly but not so hard they can’t be cut. Use a heavy, sharp knife to slice them as thinly as possible into rings.
- Place calamari in a bowl, cover with milk and allow to soak for 20 minutes. Tip into a sieve, discarding milk, then rinse calamari in cold water and drain well. Return to the bowl and cover with 1.5 litres boiling water. Stand for 2-3 minutes then drain well.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium-low heat. Add garlic, thyme, fennel seeds and lemon zest and sizzle gently for a minute without browning. Add squid and toss over heat for just one minute to coat in flavours. Remove from heat, add lemon juice and season to taste with salt and pepper. The calamari can be prepared to this point an hour or two before serving. To serve, mix in the parsley and chopped olives and pile into a serving bowl.
