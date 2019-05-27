1. In a large pot, warm the butter. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Add the lentils, pumpkin, stock, bones and mint leaves, cooking for 40 minutes until the pumpkin is completely soft. Remove the bacon bones.

2. Puree the soup, then return to a clean pot.

3. Before serving reheat the soup, add a little extra liquid if needed. Test the seasoning.

4. Serve hot with a swirl of cream, extra mint leaves and crunchy croutons.

See more of Angela's pumpkin recipes