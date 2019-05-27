Lemon bundt cake
( SERVES 6 )
This recipe is based on a commonly used lemon cake recipe and is perfect to make in a Bundt tin. Choose the sharp-flavoured lemon Yen Ben here rather than the sweeter Meyer lemon.
For the cake
|1 Tbsp
|Butter, melted
|2 Tbsp
|White breadcrumbs
|2
|Lemons
|125 g
|Butter, softened
|1 cup
|Caster sugar
|2
|Eggs
|1½ cups
|Plain flour
|¼ tsp
|Baking soda
|1 pinch
|Salt
|½ cup
|Buttermilk
Glaze
|¼ cup
|Lemon juice
|2 Tbsp
|Caster sugar
Lemon drizzle icing
Directions
- Heat the oven to 180C. Brush a mini Bundt tin (4-cup-capacity) with melted butter and dust with the breadcrumbs. Tap the tin to remove excess crumbs.
- Finely grate the zest of the lemons into a small bowl. Add 1 ½ tablespoons of lemon juice and mix to combine. Set aside.
- Beat the butter and caster sugar together in an electric mixer until light and creamy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time.
- Sift together the flour, baking soda and a pinch of salt.
- Turn mixer to low speed and add half of the dry ingredients, then add the buttermilk and remaining dry ingredients. Don’t overmix. Remove bowl from the mixer and stir in the lemon zest and juice.
- Place in the prepared tin, smooth the top and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean.
- Make the glaze, mix together the lemon juice and sugar, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
- Remove cake from the oven and leave for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack. Brush the glaze over the hot cake then leave to cool. Or stand the wire rack over a plate and spoon the glaze over the cake.
- Make the lemon drizzle icing, place the icing sugar, butter and grated lemon zest into a small bowl and add enough boiling water until you have a thin icing. Drizzle icing over the cake following the contours left by the Bundt tin. Sprinkle over the blanched lemon shreds. Sprinkle with icing sugar if using.
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17773/Lemon-bundt-cake/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation