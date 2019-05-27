Cider onion soup
( SERVES 4 )
I sliced the onions using my food processor. No tears! Plum cider is produced for people (like me) who don’t enjoy plain apple cider. It provides delicious flavour depth to this soup.
Ingredients
|25 g
|Butter
|1 kg
|Onion, thinly sliced
|1 Tbsp
|Sugar
|3
|Bay leaves
|3 sprigs
|Thyme
|1 serving
|Salt and pepper, to taste
|330 g
|Can plum cider
|1 Ltr
|Vegetable stock, or chicken stock
Topping
|4 slices
|Sourdough baguette, thickly cut
|3 Tbsp
|Butter
|½ cup
|Grated parmesan cheese
|1 serving
|Chopped parsley
Directions
- To make the soup, melt the butter in a large heavy-based saucepan. Add the onions, sugar and herbs and mix well. Season. Cook, uncovered on medium-low heat until browned, about 35 minutes. Stir occasionally.
- Add the cider and simmer until reduced by half. Add the stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes or until the onions are very soft. Remove the bay leaves and thyme stalks.
- Before serving, turn the grill to high. Spread the baguette slices with butter and grill both sides until golden. Top with the cheese and grill until just melted. Garnish with parsley. Serve on the soup.
