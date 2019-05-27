Muesli and honey scones
( MAKES 12 )
I used the Muesli Company’s Macadamia Nut variety and chopped the larger nuts. When cutting the scones, press straight down rather than twist. Twisting can make for uneven scones. The buttermilk was from my local farmer’s market.
Ingredients
|2½ cups
|Self raising flour
|25 g
|Butter, chopped, and more for serving
|1 cup
|Buttermilk
|1 Tbsp
|Honey, malty flavoured e.g. Rewarewa and extra for serving
|½ cup
|Toasted muesli
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 220°C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
- Place the flour in a large bowl. Rub the butter in with your fingertips. Add the buttermilk and honey and mix evenly. Add the muesli. Tip onto a floured bench and knead gently to fully incorporate the muesli.
- Pat or roll into a 2cm (approx.) thick oblong. Using a 5-6cm biscuit cutter, form rounds of the dough. Press the scraps together gently and cut more rounds. Place about 1cm apart on the baking tray.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until browned. The tops can be brushed with a little honey after removing.
- Serve with butter or spread and honey.
See more of Jan's recipes using innovative ingredients
https://www.bite.co.nz/recipe/17769/Muesli-and-honey-scones/?utm_source=nzherald.co.nz&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nzhbox
Comments
Join the conversation